Apex Legends' 'Voidwalker' event begins next week

The upcoming Apex Legends themed event that Respawn hinted earlier this week would be all about Wraith will, in fact, be all about Wraith. Running from September 3-17, the Voidwalker event will feature a town takeover, a new limited-time mode, exclusive challenges, and event-themed rewards.

The new LTM, called Armed and Dangerous, will restrict weapons to sniper rifles and shotguns, and overall make loot much harder to find. Playing it, and completing other challenges—scoring headshots, completing your dailies, getting wins, that sort of thing—will earn event-exclusive skins and Wraith-themed content, and there will be items available for direct purchase as well, available on a rotating schedule. Along with the Voidwalker cosmetics, six new Legendary items are being added to the core loot pool.

In the Town Takeover, a Syndicate construction crew has dug up part of a derelict Project: Wraith facility in King's Canyon. Signs posted around the area warn people to keep out, but of course that's not likely to happen. "Jump in to discover for yourself the mysterious remains of the research site, including a functional prototype portal that can be used to get an early jump on the base—or to escape and reinitiate skydive," Respawn said. "And be sure to keep an eye out for other hidden lore details."

Running from 10 am PT/1 pm ET on September 6 to the same time on September 9, all players who claim top-five finishes or wins will earn double XP on both their account level and Battle Pass progression. Full details are up at ea.com.