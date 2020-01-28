Everything you need to know about Apex Legends season 4

When is the Apex Legends season 4 release date? Respawn's battle royale game celebrates its first anniversary in early February, which coincides with the launch of its fourth phase.

Assimilation is set to launch with one (or two) brand new legends, as well as a new weapon, changes to ranked matches, and some free goodies for players. There’s plenty of new things to cover, so here’s everything we know about Apex Legends season 4.

You don't have long to wait before the fresh phase of Apex and the chance to get your hands on a new character and weapon: the Apex Legends season 4 release date is February 4, 2020.

Apex Legends season 4 trailer: what's going on with Revenant and Forge?

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding which legend will launch with season 4. In the Reveal Devstream, the team initially introduced Forge as the new character. Forge, also known as James ‘Jimmie’ McCormick, was described as a "five-time Hyperfighting Federation champion".

The brawler is the first legend to have a corporate sponsor—Hammond Robotics—which Titanfall fans may recognise. Apex Legends and Titanfall share the same universe, after all, so the huge Titan manufacturer was bound to rear its head at some point. Forge’s "mean left hook" suggests he's strongest up close and personal, which is quite a departure from other legends in the roster.

But will season 4 introduce two new legends? The 'Up Close and Personal' clip below, posted on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel, depicts Forge in an interview before previously rumoured legend, Revenant, shows up. Then we see Revenant sneak up behind Forge before the shot snaps to the interviewer’s face, who's splattered with blood.

Forge’s image is now greyed out on EA's website with "RIP JIMMIE ‘FORGE’ MCCORMICK" written beneath. Furthering suspicions that Forge has been murdered by Revenant, his death box has already surfaced in the game: players can retrieve the ‘Steel Cut’ Commemorative charm from Forge’s death box in the Sorting Factory.

As Apex Legends is celebrating its one-year anniversary, Respawn may well break tradition and add two new characters in one season. Revenant has been a frequent topic of discussion in the Apex community for months now and has cropped up multiple times in leaks. It appears that fans may be about to see a lot more of the villainous character.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends season 4 new weapon

Players will be kicking off season 4 with a new bolt-action sniper rifle, The Sentinel, which features a charge mechanic that encourages players to think before committing to a powerful shot. Another fire mode was briefly mentioned in the devstream, but little of it has been shown off so far. More trailers are reportedly on the way that'll give us a closer look at it before the new season begins.

Apex Legends season 4 battle pass

A new season means a new battle pass with lots of loot. Assimilation features over 100 items spanning music packs to legendary skins. The next few days are your last chance to grind away at your remaining tiers from this current season.

While the pass is not yet available to purchase, we can assume its pricing will remain consistent with previous seasons. Provided that's the case, the Apex Legends season 4 battle pass will cost 950 Apex Coins. And the bundle—which unlocks the first 25 levels—will be 2,800 Apex Coins. If you don't have enough in the bank, you can get 1,000 Apex Coins for £7.99/$9.99.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

More Apex Legends season 4 changes

Ranked will be split

Respawn has confirmed a number of changes to ranked leagues for Season 4. Most notably, Series 3 will run for three months, but will be split in two parts, each played on different maps with a soft reset. The first half will have players taking to the World’s Edge map and the second returning to King’s Canyon.

Don’t be concerned about your ranked rewards, though: you’ll gain rewards based on the highest tier you’ve achieved in either split of Series 3. Exclusive badges will only be granted if you achieve the same tier in both splits however, so the pressure is still on to perform

Players cannot abuse the loss-forgiveness system

With any competitive shooter, there are always times when you just have to leave a match early. Respawn understands these one-offs sometimes just cannot be helped and has opted to limit the penalties if you abandon a match. However, repeating this three times across the ranked series, will lead to penalties.

New Master tier

Perhaps too many players have proven themselves to be ferocious Apex Predators: Respawn is adding a new ranked tier, Master. Resting between the Diamond and Apex Predator tiers, you’ll have to break 10,000 RP to become a master. The Apex Predator title is now exclusively reserved for the top 500 players, per platform.

Party restrictions will also come into play for players in the Platinum tier (4800 RP) onwards. Those of higher skill level will only be able to team up with others one tier above or below them to keep matches fair.

Assist credit adjustments

A fix has been recently applied to healing items which previously cleared assist credit. The Assist timer has also been increased from 5 to 7.5 seconds. As a result, Crypto’s EMP, Mirage's Decoy Trigger, and Pathfinder's Grapple grant assist credit, regardless of damage dealt. Crypto’s Passive ability and Bloodhound’s Scan now also award assist credit if a player dies while their status effect remains active.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

How to claim Apex Legends season 4 free rewards

During the first week of Assimilation (Feb 4 - Feb 11 2020) log in to receive the Anniversary Gift, which contains: