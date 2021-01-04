Popular

Apex Legends enters the ring for this week's Fight Night collection event

Put 'em up, Pathfinder.

Drop your guns and put up your dukes, because Apex Legends' Fight Night Collection Event kicks off this week with 24 new cosmetics, a limited-time 'Airdrop Escalation' mode, friendly loot-gifting robots and a round of fisticuffs courtesy of Pathfinders Town Takeover.

Following a bout of leaks last month, Respawn laid the groundwork for the collection event with a new Stories from the Outlands animated short—a noire-soaked thriller that sees Apex's resident murderbot caught up in a conspiracy of criminal capers and dirty dishes.

Tomorrow at 8pm PT / 4am GMT, Apex rings the bell on Fight Night itself. Headlining the show is the addition of a whopping great boxing stadium on Olympus as part of Pathfinder's Town Takeover. Guns, grenades and abilities can't be used within the ring - but you're also safe from any violent spectators while you duke it out over punchable balls of loot.

Fight Night also introduces a new LTM, ''Airdrop Escalation', which massively ramps up the number of supply drops plummeting in over the course of a match. Rather than launching as its own playlist Respawn is introducing this mode as a "takeover" of the regular battle royale mode.

A welcome throwback to Titanfall 2, tomorrow's update also adds MRVN robots to Olympus' streets. Give 'em a high five, and they'll hand over loot, with the rarity determined by the face displayed on their television chests.

Being a Collection Event, Fight Night also adds a bunch of new cosmetics. There's some stellar future fashion going on in this season's catalogue, with slick art-deco getups, grubby pulp detective looks, and weapon skins that wouldn't look out of place in Prey's lavish suites. It's Gibraltar's turn for a new heirloom too, with a toasty ice-pick available for folks who manage to snag all 24 event cosmetics.

Finally, the update fixes a few bugs and introduces some welcome quality-of-life improvements—including a new hotkey for ultimate accelerants and a long-overdue "clear all pings" button. You can check out the full patch notes and more event deets over on Respawn's Fight Night Collection Event page.

