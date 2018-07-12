Anonymous $100k donation rockets Ninja's GuardianCon charity stream past its goal

Florida-based gaming convention GuardianCon technically begins tomorrow, but its organizers have been hosting a series of 'Charity Blitz' streams all week, with all donations going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Fortnite streamer Ninja stepped up to the plate earlier today, and his stream not only pushed the event's total donations past its $2.7 million goal, but saw one of the biggest single donations in the entire event: $100,000 from an anonymous philanthropist (who fans reckon was either Drake the rapper or developer Epic Games).

You can watch the moment the $100,000 donation drops below. The best part is that Ninja isn't watching the donation feed when it hits and only notices a few seconds afterward, stunned silent.

It was also fun to see the moment GuardianCon's total donations crossed $2.7 million. The tipping point was a rally of last-minute donations during the final game of Ninja's Fortnite stream: