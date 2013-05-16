Popular

Anomaly 2 released on Steam, trailer shows mighty morphing tower dangers

The launch trailer for tower-offence strategy Anomaly 2 shows the benefits of robot morphing. Definitely "morphing", and not, say, "transforming". The difference being that Anomaly's robots are deadly to begin with, switching from one form of destructive tower-bothering mech to another, more destructive form. It makes more sense than spending the majority of your time as a tape player .

Developer 11bit Studios promise "over a million tactical combinations to build your squad," which you can grow and customise over the course of the campaign. Anomaly 2 also adds a multiplayer mode, pitting your on-the-ground squad against a more traditional tower-defence style player.

For the next week, you can grab Anomaly 2 at 10% off on Steam , with owners of Anomaly: Warzone Earth securing an extra 10% discount until May 31st. Alternatively, buying the game through the official Anomaly 2 site grants a bonus copy of Anomaly: Korea, ported from iOS to Windows for the first time.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
