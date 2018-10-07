Anime shooter Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition coming January 2019

Japanese light novel series about videogames, becomes anime, becomes videogames. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet has a complete edition coming to PC January 18th, 2019, says publisher Bandai Namco on Twitter:

Prepare for your next mission in the world of SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET with a NEW expansion or begin fresh with the base game + all DLC in the complete edition! Your story begins Jan 18th, 2018.

Sword Art Online is a series about real people being trapped inside virtual MMOs. The second series, and the game Fatal Bullet, take place in an MMO third-person shooter called Gun Gale Online. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is pretty positively reviewed compared to other games in the series so far. You can check out the (non-complete) Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet on Steam .

The Complete Edition will include: