And in other PC gaming news…

We got sent a gun in the post today, that doesn't happen that often. For a while we suspected the bald guy with the barcode on the back of his head , but we're pretty sure he's always worked here, he's certainly wearing the right clothes anyway. Instead the culprits turned out to be the guys who sent us our last weird present ; Sega, who were drumming up publicity for Aliens: Colonial Marines . Well played Sega, well played.
Sega aren't the only ones hungry for attention though, we've had a whole spate of trailers arrive today. It's almost like there's some sort of enormous press event just around the corner.
I'm sure there'll be much more news then, but for now here's a summary of what's going on today:
- Remember Interplay? They're not doing so well, in fact they've only got $3,000 in the bank
- Remember Everquest II? It's still going, and it's been updated , anyone still playing?
- Speaking of Hitman, they'll be announcing... something on June 5th
- VG247 have a new Rage trailer up.
- Square Enix have put up a blog for their E3 booth
- If Carmageddon wasn't retro enough for you, you can now play Doom on the web (still very beta chaps, you've been warned)
- Gamespot have updated their Arkham City preview to confirm that you play as Catwoman during the main story.
Technically Magic Design built a full sized Atlas from Portal 2
- IGN have a spiffy and violent new Saints Row: The Third trailer .
So readers, if you were Agent 47, how would you infiltrate PC Gamer headquarters? Don't try sending a rifle through the post, we're wise to that one now.