It has been a good day for budding level designers. Super Meat Boy just released their suite of level editing tools, and id have confirmed that Rage will ship with full mod support.
Elsewhere in the news today, we found out that while Deus Ex: Human Revolution won't be especially mod-able, but it will look fantastic on PC. Today we learned more about the game's insane Eyefinity support that will let us string five monitors together, so that we can literally surround ourselves with golden, cyberpunk goodness.
There's been much, much more happening in PC gaming today. Take a deep breath, plug yourself directly into the news-o-matrix with our latest list of PC gaming news.
- RPS note that Dragonsphere is free on Good Old Games.
- The new Duke Nukem Forever trailer shows of the shrinking ray.
- The Age of Empires Online beta is open to everyone this weekend.
- Brink developers, Splash Damage, talk to IGN about bringing colour back to the first person shooter.
- G4TV have a video preview of the extremely exciting indie mech piloting sim, Hawken.
- Superannuation notices Warner Bros registering some intriguing Batman related domain names .
- The Just Cause developers are releasing an insane top down driving game called Renegade Ops. Here's a trailer .
- It looks as though Star Wars: The Old Republic has been pushed back to 2012.
- Bioware talk about streamlining Mass Effect 3's RPG elements .
- Far Cry 3 has been appearing on a few developer CVs.
- The last in the series of Brink tutorial videos has appeared.
Today in the PC Gamer office, we've been updating the new-look PC Gamer site, sacrificng Bothans by the boatload to fix the remaining bugs. Our favourite is probably the one where replying to a commenter steals their avatar. We're working on a fix for that ASAP. How are you enjoying the new site? Any other problems we should know about?