Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Competitive Minesweeper

Have you ever met anyone called Killian? Is it a real name? If it isn't now, it will be next year when Prey 2 is released. Then we'll all get to play as Killian the free-running, bounty hunter Sheriff stuck on an alien planet, tracking down leads and shooting aliens on a Blade Runner inspired desert world. Actually, now I write it all out, that sounds pretty great.

But what else has been going on in PC gaming? Let us tell you all about it with this list of condensed, newsy awesomeness. Read on for a look at the world of competitive Minesweeper, more details on Magicka Vietnam and the leaked treatment of the aborted Fallout film.

EA aren't making print manuals anymore? Nyoooo ! Actually, a part of me is quite sad. The days of the bible-sized flight simulator manuals could be fading, and comedy booklets like the Hitman: Blood Money manual may be a thing of the past. What do you think, do you ever read gaming manuals? Would you miss them?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments