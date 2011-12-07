APB Reloaded is on Steam now, so Rich hopped in to take a look, and by 'take a look' I mean 'spawn a hideous mutant man who causes all who gaze upon him to break down and cry'. Just look at him! The horrible gaze, the mutant face, the green body hair that looks like he's got a mould outbreak on his chest. Truly grotesque. His avatar is pretty ugly too.
Check inside for a selection of deformed, shambling PC gaming news.
- The Old Republic beta ended recently. Specifically it ended with a massive dance party. Dualshockers has some screens.
- Sicram points us to this amazing video of a madman trying to play Skyrim as a pacifist .
- That VideoGame Blog spots Sledgehammer recruiting for a new Call of Duty.
- Menthol Penguin and dgerards point us to the surprise announcement that X3: Albion Prelude will be out on the 15th of December.
- Have you checked out the IndieGala bundle yet? It has inMomentum, Zombie Shooter 1&2, Hacker: Evolution Duality, Saira and Your Doodles are Bugged.
Do you ever go 'maximum face' on a character creator? What's the worst thing you've created?