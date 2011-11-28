Today in the PC Gamer offices Owen came back waving a stick around and going 'whom, whom, whom'. For a while we were worried he'd taken a blow to the head, but it turned out he'd just been playing the Old Republic beta weekend . Now he keeps holding his hand out towards Rich and making an angry face. He's either trying to force choke him or he's lost his teacup.

May a selection of PC Gaming news be with you.



RockPaperShotgun and Kotaku have had a bit of a back and forth over whether Modern Warfare 3 is a game or not.



Gamasutra take a look at the gaming culture of Brazil.



Kotaku spot a rather terrifying Diablo costume.



Serious Sam BFE 's Fork Parker talks to Destructoid about piracy.



Size Five Games have won a BAFTA for Privates.



Owen's already asked you what you thought of The Old Republic readers, so I'll ask you another question: What class did you play? Which one has the best story?