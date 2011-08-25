A beard competition you say? Well PC gamer comes prepared for that, and while I myself may have recently shaved, my hirsute companions will give even Blizzard a run for their money. Perhaps we should start a PCBeard contest? No shaving until the giant sized issue 232 is out. The reader with the most impressive beard on that day will win a free game from Tom's Wonderful Drawer of Left Over Competition Prizes. Get growing lads!

Check inside for luxurious, flowing PC gaming news.



Buinesswire lets us know we can own limited edition Call of Duty 'gaming eyewear'... er... great.



CVG report that Kanye West is going to headline the Call of Duty xp event.



The Battlefield 3 forum has details on dedicated servers.



Eurogamer report that Skyrim will have same sex marriage.



That Videogame Blog has a Prey 2 trailer with developer commentary.



NowGamer report that Mass Effect 3 will contain a 'failure ending'; if you're not good enough, the reapers win.



CVG have a new Need for Speed trailer.



The EB Games Australia facebook page says that if you kill someone in Skyrim, their family might try and avenge them.



There's a NASA MMO soliciting for donations on Kickstarter .



Readers! Which of the PC Gamer staff has the best beard?