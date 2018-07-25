Anamorphine, an adventure about coping with mental illness, comes out on July 31

Anamorphine, a "surreal adventure of rendered emotions" that follows the struggles of a young couple grappling with post-traumatic denial and depression, was originally supposed to be released in January. A last-minute delay pushed it into "late winter/early spring," but that ultimately evolved into mid-summer, as developer Artifact 5 announced today that its ambitious project will finally go live on July 31.

It sounds like troubles with the PlayStation 4 version of the game were responsible for the postponement. "Last week we went Gold on PS4, a milestone we’ve been working towards since November 2017," the announcement blog post says. "[Developers] Ramy, Mehrdad and Mo have been complete heroes, wrestling with crash after crash on PS4 for more than seven months. To quote Ramy, 'We ate a big fat slice of humble pie,' which more or less sums up the entire process of creating this beautiful, insane passion project of a game."

Anamorphine is about a cellist named Elena, who suffers a debilitating accident that leaves her unable to play, and her husband Tyler, who "revisits a succession of milestones that define his relationship with his wife" as he grapples with his inability to help her cope with the depression that overtakes her. The story is told without dialog or an "action button," relying instead on "pure environmental storytelling" through exploration, the discovery of secrets, and the evolution of their relationship and perceptions.

Anamorphine will be available for $20 on Steam, the Humble Store, and other digital storefronts. Find out more at anamorphine.com.