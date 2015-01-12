Giving anime games a chance

This article was originally published in January 2015. It has been slightly edited and updated by the author, who watched Ping Pong The Animation last year and enjoyed it. For more, read our list of the best visual novels.

I'm not the anime fan I once was. I'll still watch the occasional series—One Punch Man, for instance—but as a kid I liked every anime, no matter how generic it was or how many nosebleeds occurred due to boob visibility. I blew all my money on VHS tapes with two episodes of Ranma 1/2 on them and bootleg VCDs from Chinatown in San Francisco. I studied Japanese in high school solely because I thought anime was cool. Also my teacher was nice.

I ended that obsession sometime after high school, and never got back into anime in the same way—I'd say I felt pressured to leave my teenage interests behind, but my job suggests otherwise, so that can't be it. Now I'm trying to catch up on what I've missed in the past ten years, starting with a genre of game I've mostly ignored, visual novels, by binging on a 'Steam Anime Sale.'

What I feared true turned out to be true: I should've been giving much more respect to games I previously dismissed. But the path there wasn't a straight line. Here's how I fared...