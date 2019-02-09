An absolute legend has finally modded DMX into Resident Evil 2

We asked for it, and it happened. After people started making videos that overlaid the 2003 DMX single X Gon' Give it to Ya over the appearances of Mr. X in the Resident Evil 2 remake, we were all waiting for an enterprising modder to make it real. And now, DJ Pop has done exactly that. You can find instructions for how to download and install the mod on Steam. God bless PC gaming.

As per the mod's description, it'll play when Mr. X appears in these locations:

Raccoon Police Department

Parking Garage (Claire)

Orphanage (Claire)

Upper Sewers (Ada)

Green House (Leon)

Now go out there and get it given to ya.