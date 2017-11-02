American Truck Simulator New Mexico DLC release date set

When Fraser covered American Truck Simulator's New Mexico DLC two weeks ago, he reckoned its release was "presumably close" given the fact SCS was keen to get eyes on its trailer. It appears our writer was correct: American Truck Simulator's New Mexico DLC is due November 9.

Confirmed by the developer today, we can now look forward to four thousand miles of new in-game roads, 14 major cities (not least Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Roswell), 11 custom rest stops, over 600 new 3D assets, and eight company docks and industries, among a number of other area-specific things.

"A lot of unique natural scenery will accompany players during all hauls, two trips will never feel the same," says SCS. "New Mexico has a lot to offer in terms of landscape variety: Rio Grande, Carson National Forest, Baylor Peak, Pyramid Rock and other recognizable landmarks."

The developer adds: "Thousands miles of roads leads through urbanized areas like Albuquerque, sparsely populated trading posts, lush forests, mountain ranges and rest stops in the middle of the desert. There are many unique functional truck stops around New Mexico's highways to spend the night, rest, refuel or repair damaged truck."

American Truck Simulator's New Mexico DLC is due November 9, which is one week from today. Its Steam page is now live, where it'll cost £8.99/$11.99.