AMD's 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X is just $260. Tell me again why the 3800XT exists

This is the lowest price we've seen for this processor, and it comes with Assassin's Creed Valhalla to boot.

The best thing about AMD's recent "XT" refresh is not the slightly faster clocks that the new models bring over their regular "X" counterparts, but the subsequent price drops for the older chips. Case in point, the 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X is available for $259.99 on Newegg today. That's the lowest price it's ever been. It also makes the 8-core Ryzen 7 3800XT for $399.99 even less of a comparative value proposition.

Technically, it's not a new low, because Micro Center had it listed at that price for a short time, for in-store pickup only (it's now priced at $269.99 at Micro Center). However, this is the first time you've been able to order the Ryzen 7 3700X from an online retailer like Newegg, and have it shipped to your doorstep for only $259.99.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | 8 Cores, 16 Threads | $259.99 (save ~$23)

The 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 3700X is a fantastic processor to build a gaming PC around. It offers an enticing balance of price and performance, and is an even better proposition with this deal. Plus, it comes with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which adds even more value to this bargain.

The Ryzen 7 3700X remains one of the best CPUs for gaming, and is an excellent mid-price option for a gaming PC. It serves up 8 cores and 16 threads based on AMD's current generation Zen 2 CPU architecture, runs at a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.4GHz max turbo clock, and has 32MB of L3 cache.

When paired with an X570 or B550 motherboard, you also get the benefit of PCI Express 4.0 support. It's not a make-or-break option, but it does pave the way for taking full advantage of incredibly fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs that can read and write speeds of 5,000MB/s, and even higher.

Newegg touts this as a $70 savings, though before this deal, the chip could routinely be found for around $283. Still, you're piling on the savings with this deal, and it also qualifies for receiving Assassin's Creed Valhalla for no additional cost.