AMD releases a hotfix to address crashing issue on Radeon RX Vega cards

Apparently some Radeon RX Vega graphics card owners have been experiencing periodic crashes related to their GPUs. As a result, AMD has rolled out a hotfix to address the issue.

"An intermittent crash issue may be experienced on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics products," AMD states in the release notes for its 17.11.3 Crimson ReLive hotfix.

AMD did not provide any other context for the issue, such as when exactly these crashes might occur or if they're totally random.

There is also no mention of any performance improvements, though AMD did list out several other known issues that it is working on. They include:

Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.

Rise of the Tomb Raider may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.

OverWatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.

Prior to this hotfix, AMD's last driver release—Crimson ReLive 17.11.2— came a week and a half ago, with optimizations for Star Wars Battlefront 2. It also squashed a bunch of bugs, including one that was corrupting some recorded clips.

You can grab the new Crimson ReLive 17.11.3 hotfix here.