AMD launches Crimson ReLive 17.10.1 drivers for Radeon GPUs

Two weeks removed from launching GPU drivers optimized for Warhammer II and Forza Motorsport 7, AMD has made available a new Crimson ReLive release, this time with a focus on Middle-earth: Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2 (Nvidia also has new drivers available, with optimizations for both games for GeForce GPU owners).

Radeon GPU owners should see the best performance in those two games with Crimson ReLive 17.10.1 installed. The latest driver release also adds Radeon Chill profiles for both games. Radeon Chill is a power-saving feature that basically caps framerates to improve overall power use, lower temps, and improve battery life (where applicable).

The release notes mention a couple of fixed issues. One is the inability to apply bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity, and the other is a bug that was causing some multi-GPU users to see flickering tire graphics in Dirt 4. Those have been resolve.

One word of caution to multi-GPU users—AMD says your system may hang or crash when upgrading to the latest Crimson ReLive drivers in Windows 7. A workaround is to perform a clean install.

Other known issues include:

Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.

Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.

Go here to download the new driver package.