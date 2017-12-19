See all Destiny 2's new armor, shaders, ships, and more from The Dawning

A new emote, too.

The Dawning, the Destiny 2 holiday event that Bungie announced last week, is now live. To help get things off to a smooth start, especially for those of us who are coming to it for the first time, Bungie has put up a handy "Dawning Guide" that breaks down what you need to know to get your hands on all the holiday armor, shaders, ships, Sparrows, and new emotes—all of which you can take a look at here.

To take part in all Dawning activities, you'll need to have completed the Red War campaign and be at least level 20—otherwise, some activities and milestones may be out of your reach. Dawning milestones include:

Welcome to the Dawning - Upon first logging in with each character for The Dawning, players will be greeted with the "Welcome to the Dawning" introductory Milestone. This Milestone may only be completed once per character for the entirety of The Dawning Live Event, and requires Tower access in order to be completed.

Above you can see the mayhem as guardians rush to the micro-transaction store, as captured by one redditor. Sure does make you proud. Though to be fair most of these will be picking up their free engram. (The first one is always free.)

Note that this engram is one per account, not per character, so be sure to do that first bit of business with your number-one guy because all your other characters will get shaders instead. The chest armor can be purchased directly at the Eververse Store, but at 1200 Bright Dust per piece, it's really freakin' expensive. Bungie has previously said it will ensure all the armor pieces are sold over the next few weeks, so provided you have the dust to spend you'll be able to get the full set.

And what might you find under the Dawning tree this year? Have a look.

One thing to be aware of: Master Rahool's Gift Schematic indicates that you have to collect engrams to complete it, but only Legendaries and Exotics will work—Rare engrams will not advance the schematic's progress.

And on a separate but since-we're-here note, it's also been confirmed on Reddit that a Sagira exotic ghost shell becomes available on Mercury once all the Prophecy weapons have been forged at the Lighthouse, a nice reward for grinders. Ikora will also offer the shell for sale once it's unlocked.