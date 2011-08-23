Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer has Alien Queen, frantic door welding, screaming

[bcvideo id="1126075121001"]

A new Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer has hatched over on Evil Avatar , giving us a first proper look at the xenomorphs in action. There's even some shooting, a fair bit of panicked shouting and the ominous, omnipresent sound of the motion tracker. Aliens: Colonial Marines is due out in Spring next year, which means there's still time to get hold of an assault rifle, a grenade launcher, a flamethrower, a motion tracker and several rolls of the strongest masking tape you can find.