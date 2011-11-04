Aliens: Colonial Marines screenshots show men, torches, mild peril

The big headed charger alien is the new breed on show in the new Aliens: Colonial Marines screenshots that have appeared on the official Facebook page . The corridors are dark, the aliens are fearsome, the men are scared. It's Aliens, alright, but will it be a scary as the films? Sit in a dimly lit room in silence for twenty minutes and then suddenly FLASH ONE UP WITH A LOUD NOISE. If you jump a bit, Gearbox have nailed it. Prepare yourself, and see the new screenshots below.