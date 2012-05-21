Aliens: Colonial Marines release date pushed back to February 12

Colonial Marines was due to hatch in Autumn this year, but the latest release date suggests it needs to gestate for a little longer. February 12 2013 is the new date, as revealed by this tense new trailer starring a some screaming marines, frenzied aliens and the most unsafe bridge construct ever devised. If you have to link two vast space-behemoths together, you might as well do it in a way that provides the most picturesque possible view of the planet below. Just as long as nobody sets off a grenade in it, everything should be just fi-OH WAIT, NOOOO.