Alien: Blackout could be the next Alien game, Fox trademark suggests

In January, FoxNext Games announced it was working on a new Alien shooter—and this week, its parent company 20th Century Fox filed a gaming trademark for Alien: Blackout, suggesting that could be the name of the next game in the franchise.

The trademark was filed for use in "game software, computer game and video game software" and other such related words.

It follows Hideo Kojima visiting 20th Century Fox and posting cryptic pictures with Alien signs this week. It tied in to a teaser for The Game Awards 2018, which takes place next month—both the ceremony's official account and host Geoff Keighley have been posting this image, which contains the words "Worlds Will Change", alongside a big W logo.

As you may know, the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the Alien franchise also has a big W as its logo, and its slogan is "Building Better Worlds". Whether that's a coincidence or not we'll have to wait and see—but The Game Awards replied to Kojima's pictures, completing the rumour loop.

Thanks, Gematsu.

