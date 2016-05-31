Agony is a first-person horror about escaping hell

After finishing Doom it occurred to me how much fun it is to visit hell. Maybe it's the hotter-than-tropical climate, or the hedonism of the locals, or the sense of ancient evil that pervades every corner, but I find it quite a pleasant place to be. So it's lucky that Agony is a game set entirely in hell, and though it tasks you with escaping the devil's cesspit, you'll at least get some good sightseeing done in the meantime.

Agony is the work of Polish studio Madmind, which counts talent responsible for The Witcher 3, The Division and Enemy Front among its ranks. According to the studio's write up, "players will begin their journey as a tormented soul within the depths of hell without any memories about his past." Sounds like my perfect holiday!

"The special ability to control people on their path, and even possess simple minded demons, gives the player the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions they are in. By exploring hostile environment and interacting with the other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require a meeting of the mystical Red Goddess."

Agony is scheduled to release some time next year.