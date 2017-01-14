After Halo Megabloks leak, 343 Studios teases a game "along these lines" could happen

If you haven't seen it yet, the leaked Halo Megabloks prototype gameplay video (above) from YouTuber PtoPOnline looks really cool. It's received a ton of positive feedback over the past week, and now Halo developer 343 Industries seems to have noticed. The studio teased in a recent blog post that a "game along these lines" could happen one day (via GameSpot).

"With so much positive support and feedback coming to light, we may yet see Halo experiences along these lines at some point in the future," 343 community manager Brian Jarrard wrote. Jarrard says he didn't even know the Halo Megabloks prototype existed until the video surfaced.

Studio head Bonnie Ross posted to the Halo Waypoint forums earlier this week, explaining what the prototype, codenamed Haggar, was.

"Haggar was something we prototyped with our friends at Mega Bloks that focused on the elements of action, exploration, and user creativity found within the Halo universe," Ross wrote. "Haggar had a lot of fun ideas and invention behind it, but ultimately didn’t progress beyond the early prototyping levels that are shown in the recent video. This is just one example of several similar projects we have evaluated throughout the years—a process that we continue exploring on an ongoing basis."

As someone who's tired of the seemingly constant barrage of Lego games, I actually thought the Halo Megabloks gameplay footage looked pretty awesome. Of course, I've said stuff like that before about Lego games in the past and have ended up pretty disappointed. However, you feel about the idea of this type of game, the gameplay video is definitely worth a look.