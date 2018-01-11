Adorable musical platformer Fe coming to PC next month

Fe is "a personal narrative about our relationship with nature," according to developer Zoink. More specifically, it's a beautiful music-powered platformer about cute little low-poly animals, and now it has a release date. Fe will come to PC exclusively via Origin on February 16, 2018.

"Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover as you play," Zoink said in an update. "At the heart of the game is a tactile song mechanic that allows you to communicate with each living thing in the dark Nordic forest you inhabit. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you, or even have plants grow berries to help you overcome the Silent Ones."

The adorable cooing of its protagonist aside, Fe's art is its most striking element, at once low-poly and richly detailed thanks to rich, contrasting blacks. So, here's a small gallery of artwork to help tide you over until its release (head here for more):