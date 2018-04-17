Acer's 27-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS monitor with G-Sync on sale for $550

Over at Newegg you can score an Acer Predator 27-inch monitor (XB271HU) with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for $550. This matches the lowest price we've seen this monitor go for—it lists for $800 and typically sells for $650-$700.

To get it for $550, you'll need to enter coupon code EMCPTEW32 at checkout, which chops $100 off the $650 sale price. That's a pretty good bargain for what's considered a high-end monitor.

The XB271HU uses an IPS panel. It's built for fast-action gaming—it has a 4ms response time, and you can overclock the refresh rate to 165Hz. It also supports G-Sync for smoother gameplay on compatible graphics cards.

Other features include a pair of built-in 2W speakers, four USB 3.0 ports, and DisplayPort and HDMI 1.4 outputs. As for ergonomics, you can adjust the height, swivel, and rotation.

Follow this link to buy this monitor.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.