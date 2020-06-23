Acer's new Predator gaming chair will soothe you in ways others don't

So you've got one of the best gaming chairs, have you? Does it play soothing music and massage you while you game? Thought not. Though it probably also doesn't cost $999 either… Still, Acer's got you covered if you deem relieving your aching shoulders priceless, as from July you'll be able to pick up the new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM. At the moment, however, it's looking like it's a North America-only product, so some of us are going to have to stick with finding someone else to rub us down after a hard gaming session.

Maybe it's down to the OSIM co-branding, but the latest Predator chair doesn't have much of the racing seat aesthetic Acer's previous chairs have sported, which is certainly no bad thing. It is rocking the angular design of its Thronos forebear, however. That was the Batcave-looking beast that allowed you to mount three screens on an overhead boom. It was definitely a chair for the lonely millionaire anyways.

OSIM has been in the massage game since the 80s, and takes its name from founder, Mr. Ron Sim. "With the 'O' symbolising the globe." No joke. The collaboration means that it's not just a comfy place to rest your butt of an evening, it's taking OSIM's massage chair heritage and applying four discrete, and discreet, rollers to your aching spine. With a total of six different ways to adjust them, you can find the perfect position to hit your shoulders too.

And with a little mild contortion maybe your face as well. Though that's probably not advised.

It's all at the press of a button, with three preset programs and a pair of customisable massages too, so you could really dial into a problem area. Whether that's mid-game or after, you can hit the recline lever, kick back, and drift off to the soothing motion of your very own gaming chair rub down.

There's also a pair of Bluetooth speakers built into the headrest so you can really crank up the soothing whalesong for your chill time. But when you want to get back in the game Acer has also introduced Predator Shot, an energy drink that's "full of vitamins and minerals… and lutein which is actually quite good for the eyes."

At the company's recent global press conference the two hosts 'enjoyed' the beverage live on air while introducing it for the first time. Neither one took a second hit.

So yeah, an Acer energy drink. Good times.