Ace Combat 7's E3 trailer showcases high-flying combat and awkward wording

People in my Twitter feed were joking about the new trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown today, saying it had the funniest opening line ever. I didn't get it. "Do you wonder what it means to be a prisoner here?" is anything but amusing. Then I found out that I was watching the wrong trailer.

The trailer on Bandai's Japanese YouTube channel (and embedded above) is narrated slightly differently: "How penal is this penal unit, you ask? This place is a shithole." The "penal" homonym launched, if not a thousand, then at least two or three snickering dick jokes.

Ace Combat 7 is an arcade flight sim that combines real (visually, at least) modern-day fighters with a fantasy world of nations at war. The new trailer expands upon the setting of the new game somewhat by explaining, indirectly, that you have been sentenced to a penal (snicker) colony, where for some reason prisoners are put behind the stick of multi-million-dollar aircraft and sent out to do battle.

(Personally I think that if I was serving hard time somewhere and then someone handed me the keys to an F-35 I'd head straight for the Bahamas, but maybe the planes are equipped with proximity destruction devices, like that thing Rutger Hauer wore in Wedlock.)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown does not have a release date, but it's expected to be out this year. There's a website with more at acecombat.com.