Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan will write and direct The Division film

Ubisoft confirmed in August 2016 that a film adaptation of The Division is in the works, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain heading up the cast. Today, the publisher announced that the film will be written and directed by Stephen Gaghan, who won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2001 as the screenwriter for Traffic, and was nominated for a second Oscar in 2006 for his work on Syriana.

“I’m excited to work with Ubisoft Motion Pictures and collaborate with their team at Massive Entertainment to bring The Division to the big screen, they’re great guys, exceptionally creative, and willing to take risks,” Gaghan said. “The game has been an enormous success, in large part due to the visual landscape they created, their vision of a mid-apocalyptic Manhattan. It’s immersive, wonderfully strange, and yet familiar, filled with possibilities. It’s also remarkable to be able to collaborate with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal early in the process. We all feel the story Ubisoft created is more relevant than ever.”

As noted by Variety, Gaghan isn't known for making "action-heavy tentpoles," but the setting of The Division does have the potential to be (or at least include) a more thoughtful take on human reactions and behavior during an end-of-the-world crisis. Who will we become? What will we do? When society collapses, does humanity necessarily go with it?

Of course, it might just be a whole lot of people shooting at each other, too. Compromise, cooperation, and rebuilding isn't exactly prime fodder for a summer blockbuster, after all. We'll find out soon enough, hopefully: The announcement doesn't make any mention of a release date, but IMDB says it's scheduled for sometime in 2018.

