A year after being delisted, Lego: Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are back on Steam

It's been just over a year since Lego: Lord of the Rings and Lego: The Hobbit disappeared from Steam. While no reasons were given at the time, it was likely a licensing issue, with the official Warner Bros response being fairly unspecific. But as spotted by Kotaku, it's time to put your hanky away: they're back.

Both games' reappearance hasn't been formally announced or even alluded to by the publisher, but if you've been desperate to get a hold of them there's no better time than now, I guess, since licensed games have a long history of disappearing from storefronts. All associated DLC is back, too.

Are they worth it? Lego: Lord of the Rings fared pretty well when we reviewed it back in 2012. "Travellers Tales have stuck to their formula, but luckily the source material is so iconic, and the tribute so thorough, it barely matters," Ben Griffin wrote.

Hopefully it's not another Deadpool, which disappeared from Steam, and then returned, only to disappear again.