A PC version of G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is in development, says GameMill Entertainment

The multiplayer third-person shooter is already out on consoles.

Third-person shooter G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout released on Switch, Xbox, and PS4 this month, but there was no sign of a PC version and no mention of one in the trailers. Developer GameMill Entertainment has clarified on Twitter that a PC version is being developed, though they say, "We don't have a release date".

With cartoon visuals and voices, plus the option to play fan-favorite characters like Roadblock, the Baroness, Destro, and Snake-Eyes, Operation Blackout seems like it's bound to appeal to anyone who grew up with the Sunbow TV show or the Marvel comics. Before you get your hopes up, it's worth knowing this is primarily a multiplayer affair of the kind where everyone has ultimate abilities and alternate costumes, with a campaign mode playable with a friend in co-op as well as a set of four-player PvP modes. 

Also, there's no online functionality, so it's local multiplayer only. Whether any of that changes in the PC version, we'll just have to wait and see.

While we're on the subject of G.I. Joe, let's take a moment to remember the important work in the field of Joe Studies done by Fenslerfilms.

