A new BioShock game seems more likely than ever

A follow-up to BioShock Infinite is currently in development, if a flurry of recent hints and job listings are anything to go by. While work on a new BioShock game has reportedly been in progress at a "top-secret" 2K studio since at least 2018, recent activity seems to lend credibility to that rumor.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during the company's latest fiscal report that it has "the strongest development pipeline in history", a big claim coming from the parent company of Rockstar Games. For reference, during the last decade Take-Two has shipped Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, three Borderlands games, as well as BioShock Infinite and a slew of NBA 2K games.

Zelnick added that the company plans to release "sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP". Barely a week later, this job listing from 2K Publishing in Novato, California was unearthed, advertising for an 'End Game Design Lead'. For reference, the "top-secret" 2K studio alluded to above is located in Novato.

"We want to build a post-narrative set of systems, quests and player progression that gives our fanatic fangirls and fanboys more content to experience on an ongoing, live-services basis," it reads.

Nothing about that screams "BioShock", except when you take into account this reddit thread, which compiles all of the current talent working at the Novato studio. It's a substantial list, with five of the twelve listed having previously worked on BioShock games. There's no clear indication regarding a release window, but it does seem likely that BioShock will return.

