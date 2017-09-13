A mod that removes Creation Club news from Fallout 4's main menu is pretty popular

Bethesda's Creation Club, which sells small pieces of content created by paid modders, hasn't received an entirely warm welcome from the Fallout 4 community. Among other concerns and complaints, there's the fact that since updating to version 1.10.20, a rather large and unsubtle advertisement for the Creation Club now appears in the upper right corner of the main menu. Well, leave it to a modder to figure out a way to remove it.

The mod, created by 'InAComaDial999', is called No More Creation Club News, and it's currently the second most voted-for mod this month on Nexus Mods' Fallout 4 page. Once installed, you won't need to see the Creation Club announcement (and the offer of 100 credits to use in the store) every time you start the game. I suppose you can read it as an objection to the Club itself, or as a simple desire to remove an unwanted element from the menu. Either way, it's what mods are for: to tailor a game in a way that suits you.

I recently spent $15 on Creation Club doodads, and while I think the content I purchased is just fine, there's not really anything currently that I see as a must-buy. (And no, I didn't buy the horse armor because that joke is too ancient to acknowledge.) If you are looking for some great free mods, though, you can check our list of the best mods for Fallout 4—which even includes a mod called The Creation Club.