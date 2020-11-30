A company owned by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia just became SNK's largest shareholder

Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) has acquired a 33.3% stake in Japanese game developer SNK, famous for games like The King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown. The transition of shares is valued at 813 million riyals (roughly $223 million / £167 million). Here's where it gets interesting: the EGDC is a subsidiary of The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation ("MiSK"), the crown prince of Saudi Arabia's charitable organisation. The company also plans to buy more shares, raising its ownership of SNK to a whopping 51%.

Many of us have dreamed of buying a stake in a videogame company when we become super rich, but the crown prince of Saudi Arabia isn't just some dude with too much money, he is also the controversial leader of a country still repressing fundamental human rights , such as the freedom of expression. Last year, Mohammed bin Salman was linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi , and has seemingly spoken out in favour of China's Xinjiang re-education camps , which are said to be detainment camps for the Uighurs, a Muslim minority living in China.