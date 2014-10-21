40 Awesome 3D Wallpapers

Bold 3D wallpapers are a growing trend that we happen to think look extremely cool. They often are beautifully rendered, have interesting subject matter, and feel like you can reach out and touch them. Whether you're looking for some additions to spice up your collection or needing some new desktop adornments, we've rounded up 40 of the best 3D wallpapers we could find, with some fun geeky surprises here and there.

Warning: Before you continue willy-nilly downloading wallpapers, do understand that we can't be held accountable for any third-party links you download. Many of these websites may be plagued with adware. We suggest you read our how-to-download-without-installing-adware article in case you plan on downloading from third-party sites.

Android Logo

Download Here



If you're an Android fan, this logo wallpaper should strike your fancy, with popping greens and matching font.