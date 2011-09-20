Popular

2.6GB Battlefield Bad Company 2 patch removes DRM, adds screenshot key. Woo!

By

Battlefield Bad Company 2 thumb

The Battlefield blog has revealed a new patch for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 which should land tomorrow. It contains a whole bundle of fixes and performance enhancements, but more notably, it removes the SecuROM DRM from non steam versions of the game. And a screenshot key.

It's great to see DICE continuing to support their previous game. Check inside for a full list of patch notes.

  • Removed some memory leaks

  • Fixed crashes when the game attempted to render lots of content (high detail, high FOV or multiple-monitor modes); this should particularly help multi-monitor users

  • Chat window no longer causes lag spikes

  • Chat window reworked opacity & visibility-time is controllable through settings in settings.ini

  • Clantag is remembered when using auto-login

  • Banner URLs can be up to 252 characters in length

  • SecuROM wrapper removed from non-Steam version

  • Minor performance enhancements

  • Reduced rubberbanding on servers with more than 24 active players

  • PrintScreen takes a screenshot, file stored in Documents\BFBC2\Screenshots directory

The patch is a massive 2.6GB in size, but that's because it contains all previous Bad Company 2 patches rolled into one.

Forgive us for getting slightly excited about a screenshot key.

See comments