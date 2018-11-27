10 new games will be announced at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are a bit over a week away and will feature ten new game announcements during the show, alongside updates for existing games, Geoff Keighley tweeted today. He also promised more teases on the days running up to the show. You’ll be able to watch it on December 6.

We have such an incredible show coming together for next week. More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come.... pic.twitter.com/3w17tFIuTANovember 27, 2018

Keighley and the official Game Awards Twitter account have been hinting at something that definitely seems to be Alien-related, so there’s a good chance one of the announcements will be for Alien: Blackout.

The fifth Game Awards, says Keighley, will expand the show, putting it out on new platforms and in additional languages, and you can vote using any number of things, from Twitter and Discord to Alexa and Google Assistant. Scream the name of a game you like at an AI assistant that lives in your house—it’s the future.

A lot of the nominations are still the same sort of thing you see every year—massive, costly games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, God of War, Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption 2. Celeste, at least, is one of the game of the year nominees, so it’s not all the usual suspects. PC exclusives don’t get much of a look in, but Pillars of Eternity 2, Battletech, Frostpunk and some PC esports mainstays make an appearance.