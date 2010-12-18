UK Christmas bonanza - Day 5: Win WoW: Cataclysm Collector's Edition, game guide, official magazine and SteelSeries Shift keyboard

It's the weekend before Christmas, which means the cold outdoors will be full of folks doing some last minute shopping. Forget the hordes outside and join the Horde in Azeroth instead with our great big bundle of World of Warcraft: Cataclysm loot. We've got five sets of prizes to give away, each of which includes the Collector's Edition of Cataclysm, a copy of the Brady Game Guide, the latest issue of the World of Warcraft official magazine and a SteelSeries Shift keyboard with three World of Warcraft mousemats . Soz, guys: we've got one main prize: the Collector's Edition of Cataclysm, a copy of the Brady Game Guide, the latest issue of the World of Warcraft official magazine and a SteelSeries Shift keyboard with three World of Warcraft mousemats. Four runners up will receive the Cataclysm CE, keyboard and WoW mag only. I say "only", they're pretty amazing. Read on for details on how to win.

The massive World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Collector's edition comes with a 176 page tome packed full of artwork from the game, a 60-card deck of World of Warcraft trading cards with a rulebook, a behind the scenes making of DVD, the game's epic soundtrack, a Deathwing mousemat and the adorable Mini-Deathwing in-game pet. Oh, and you get a copy of World of Warcraft: Cataclysm as well.

The Brady World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Game Guide contains a wealth of information on the expansion, including detailed maps of all of the old world zones remade by Deathwing's attack, a detailed insight into the workings of the new Goblin and Worgen races and hundreds of tips on how to take your character to level 85.

Then there's a SteelSeries Shift keyboard. Every key on the board can be reprogrammed, and you can create macros on the fly. Useful if you want to execute manoeuvres quickly when you're faced with an elite mob. The keyboard's surface can be swapped out completely, letting you change the key configurations whenever you want.



Audio and USB hubs



Interchangeable keysets



Programmable keys



Side mounted media keys



Can record macros on the fly



Adjustable key sensitivity



You'll also get three Cataclysm mousemats to add to the one that comes with the Collector's Edition. Phew.

As well as everything above, you'll receive the latest issue of the oh-so-glossy World of Warcraft official magazine . It's 148 pages of behind-the-scenes interviews and info on World of Warcraft's latest expansion, including community guides that will help you become better on the battlefield, whether you're a tank, healer or damage dealer.

Here's how to win. Recently the great dragon Deathwing laid waste to many of World of Warcraft's old zones. If it was up to you, how would you destroy Azeroth? Post your answers in the comments below. You have to live in the UK to enter. The funniest will win the main prize.

We'll be heading into orbit for tomorrow's competition to offer you the chance to win a host of Eve Online goodies. Be sure to come back for a chance to win. We've got more great competitions lines up every day from now until Christmas day itself, when we'll be giving away a 240GB Corsair solid state drive worth £375.

I have, Craig, JUDGED. BTW, any physical prizes from now on are unlikely to be sent out before Xmas. Snow and Santa will get in the way. But when we return after the New Year you'll be showered in gifts.

Winner!

sjelol

Runners up!

edazocul

Crazee

Ghostman

crossby

Please send your address details to me via PM and I'll inform the relevant PRs.