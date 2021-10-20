Popular

Ubisoft fixes Might and Magic 10 DRM mess, it's back on sale with bonus DLC

By

Might and Magic 10: Legacy was removed from sale in July after a server shutdown unexpectedly rendered the game unplayable.

Three dwarves
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

On June 1, Ubisoft pulled the plug on servers for Might and Magic 10 – Legacy, which had the unexpected side effect of rendering the game unplayable. This seemed to catch Ubisoft by surprise: After "investigating the reported issues" after they first began to surface, it elected to remove the game from sale completely while it tried to come up with a solution.

Based on a spate of negative Steam user reviews that followed, it seems that quite a number of players didn't expect Ubisoft to actually follow through. But today it announced that the problem is solved, and Might and Magic 10 – Legacy is back on sale on Steam.

See more

"Our teams have spent the last few months investigating and testing the different solutions to make sure players' experience lives up to our standards in terms of quality of service," the Ubisoft Support account tweeted. "Today, we're happy to announce that all conditions are met to bring the game back to the Ubisoft Store and Steam, and that new and returning players can now venture into the wide and mysterious world of Ashan again."

As an apology for the hassle, Ubisoft is also making The Falcon and the Unicorn DLC free for all owners of the base game.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments