Ubisoft would rather delist Might and Magic 10 than fix its DRM issues

Back in April, Ubisoft announced that servers for Might and Magic X: Legacy would go offline. But with that shutdown disabling the game's strict DRM support, the 2014 RPG was left completely unplayable—with Ubisoft now deciding to delist it from Steam rather than patch up its problems.

Following the shutdown on June 1st, Might and Magic players found they weren't just locked out of the game's DLC—they were unable to progress past Act 1 entirely. Even so, Ubisoft was still selling both the game and paid extras, leading to massive backlash on the Steam forums and overwhelmingly negative reviews.

At the time, a Ubisoft spokesperson told us that the publisher was "aware and investigating the reported issues". Unfortunately, the resolution appears to be pulling the game from Steam entirely, with the listing now noting that the game is unavailable for purchase at the publisher's request.

That does, thankfully, mean nobody else will be picking up the broken RPG anytime soon. But it's little consolation to existing Might and Magic players, who are now left with a broken game that they may never play again.

I've reached out to Ubisoft for comment on Might and Magic X's future.