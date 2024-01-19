Type, you fools! Drop has new artisan LOTR keycaps available for pre-order and they have my axe

By Andy Edser
published

Lord of the Pings? I don't know, I got nuthin'.

Drop LOTR Rohan Artisan Keycaps
(Image credit: Drop)

Look, I'm not even the worlds biggest fan of the series. I can quote it, sure, but to me the Lord of the Rings was, at school, an extremely dense series of books I felt I needed to get through, and after that a series of films that were quite entertaining when watched leaning back on the sofa on a Sunday afternoon. 

However, I've just seen Drops new artisan Rohan-themed LOTR keycaps that are available for pre-order, and even I want some. 

They are, Drop says, a celebration of the Rohan people and the places they've (fictionally) ridden through, and yet it's not the theme that's working for me here, it's the sheer aesthetics of the objects themselves.

Ordinarily I'd let my words do the talking, but in this case I think it's better if you just look at them. Look at the fact that they're essentially little LOTR dioramas encased in resin. The little touches like the wood-textured facing horses, or the glowing red of the appropriately named "The Red Day". The mossy textures and delicate flowers of "The Barrowfield". The turquoise blue of "The Deepening Stream".

Ok, I'll shut up now and let you get to the gallery. Behold:

Image 1 of 3
Drop Artisan Keycaps LOTR
(Image credit: Drop)
Perfect peripherals

(Image credit: Colorwave)

Best gaming mouse: the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard: your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset: don't ignore in-game audio

This shouldn't happen. I have convinced myself over my years on this planet that I am a cynical human being, one eyebrow raised in a constant expression of disbelief. I am immune to the cute, the whimsical and the twee. 

And yet, something childlike in me appears at mere photos of themed keycaps, for goodness sake, and I feel like I should be ashamed. 

Should be, but for what it's worth, I am not. I will make no more apologies. I must lean into my nerdery, like a warm and very awkward bath.

Ultimately they are very, very satisfying to look at, and if you'd like to own some yourself Drop says they're compatible with Cherry MX switches and clones (that's if you want to use them rather than display them, you absolute Balrog), will cost $49 per cap (!) and it'll be shipping them on April 30 this year. 

I may or may not have succumbed to the temptation by then. Pull yourself together Andy. 

Stupid hobbitses.

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't. After spending over 15 years in the production industry overseeing a variety of live and recorded projects, he started writing his own PC hardware blog for a year in the hope that people might send him things. Sometimes they did.


Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy can be found quietly muttering to himself and drawing diagrams with his hands in thin air. It's best to leave him to it.


See comments