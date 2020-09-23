Two new operators are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone in season 6

Two familiar faces will be joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone as operators when season six launches on September 29, as the Call of Duty blog explains. Farah and Nikolai, both from the singleplayer campaign, will be returning to help Captain Price in Verdansk. The trailer ends with the two riding off together in an underground train after working together to gather some intel, and rumor has it a subway system looping through seven stations will be added in the season six update.

The season six battle pass has 100 tiers of rewards, with Farah unlocked at tier 0 and Nikolai at tier 100. New skins and other rewards can be earned by completing both characters' operator missions.

Season six launches on September 29.