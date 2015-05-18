Popular

Two images from the Warcraft film appear online

The first images of Orgrim, one of the orcs who will appear in the upcoming Warcraft film, have appeared on Wired. Created by Industrial Light and Magic, it's fair to say Orgrim looks very orcish indeed.

Orgrim's startlingly believable rendition is a combination of concept art provided by Blizzard, and photos and scans of actor Robert Kazinsky, who will portray the orc in the movie. The technology involved goes beyond simply making "creatures in movies," director Duncan Jones said. "We now have the technology and the ability to make new characters entirely."

Kazinsky, who's an avid World of Warcraft fan, described the film's special effects during at panel at BlizzCon last year. "You know the cutscenes that Blizzard do for, like, Draenor or the ‘Arthas, My Son’ one?" he said. "It’s like that, but on crack." At the same panel, Jones said the Warcraft film will be "Avatar and Lord of the Rings at the same time," which is something I think I need to see.

Warcraft is slated to hit theater screens on June 10, 2016.

