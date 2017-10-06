Twitch Prime members will get a free golden Hearthstone pack next month

Building on last month's Oktoberbrawl offer, Blizzard announced today that Twitch Prime subscribers will get a free Golden Classic Card Pack as part of the Prime gaming loot from November to January. And it's not just a pretty thing to look at—every card in the pack will be golden!

Announced last year, Twitch Prime includes monthly "game loot," like the Golden Classic Pack, plus discounts on physical games sold on Amazon, exclusive Twitch emotes, ad-free viewing, and more. It's offered as part of Amazon Prime subscriptions, which goes for $100 per year, or $11 per month if commitment isn't your thing.

The Hearthstone Golden Classic Card Pack will be available from November 8 to January 9. If you haven't snagged them yet, the Oktoberbrawl card backs are still available, too: You've got until October 10 to pick them up.