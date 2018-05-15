Popular

Twitch now lets you filter PUBG streams by remaining living players

"No one likes a chicken dinner when it’s cold."

Twitch has introduced a set of custom filters that let PUBG enthusiasts better organise their streams. The new options let viewers skip matches—be that team games, duos or solo bouts—based on how many players are left alive.

As outlined in the following tweet, viewers can now select 'More Than 50', '25-50' or 'Fewer Than 25' as they hone in on the action, cutting out blocks of early match tedium as they go. 

Seriously, no one needs to watch a stranger getting their arse kicked while chasing a bare-fisted chicken dinner.

Head over to Twitch's PUBG channel to check out the new filter settings for yourself.  

