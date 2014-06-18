Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows offers 'old school' third-person stealth, needs your help

Described as a mix of Tenchu, Mark of the Ninja and Dishonored , Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows is a third-person stealth action game in need of Kickstarter funding. You play as 'spirit of vengeance' Aragami, whose key pursuits in life are to “sneak past guards, teleport between shadows, create areas of darkness and strategically assassinate targets.”

If you must know the story specifics you can read them on the Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows Kickstarter page , but the game's promise of “old school stealth” is the most appealing part. If Barcelona-based studio Lince Works manages to raise $70,000 by July 18, the game will comprise a story driven single-player campaign where the player is welcome to be either ruthless or forgiving in their approach.

Stealth kills will be more diverse than your regular 'sneak up from behind' or 'kill with silent projectile' tactics too: you're able to feed enemies to the shadows or make them kill one another. Aragami will also boast 'shadow' and 'light' powers, with the former a tactical skillset and the latter appropriate for more offensive approaches.

“Games like Metal Gear Solid, Thief or Splinter Cell defined a genre recently diluted into action games,” a spokesperson for the studio writes on the game's Kickstarter page. “In Twin Souls you are outmatched, outnumbered and alone. You have no guns, amazing fencing skills or regenerating health. Your main weapon is your cunning, and darkness.”

View the Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows trailer below, and check out the Kickstarter page here .