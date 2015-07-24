Tropico 5 gets Steam Workshop support, goes on sale

Tropico 5, the parodically political city builder, has been updated with Steam Workshop support. Now you, the people, can work collectively to improve the land for the benefit of each other—thus proving that communism works.*

The Workshop allows new maps and missions to be downloaded. There isn't much of value there at the moment, but it'd be nice to see the game attract a solid community of creators.

Two new bits of DLC have also been released. The first is a free map-pack, containing five new sandbox and multiplayer maps. The second, called T-Day, adds a new scenario tasking you with shooting the greatest movie of all time. Hopefully not by kidnapping foreign film stars.

Finally, the full Tropico series is currently on sale. There are some great discounts there, with Tropico 5 reduced by 65% and Tropico 4—which is still probably your best bet if you're new to the series—available for under $5/£4.

*This is a joke. I shouldn't have to point this out, but this is the internet that we're on.