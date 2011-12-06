Trine 2 release date announced, it's tomorrow

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/XxPg1YeXE2E[/embed]

Ridiculously pretty co-op platformer, Trine 2 will be hitting Steam tomorrow. The standard edition will cost £11.99 / $14.99 , and there's also a digital special edition. It comes with a digital art book and the soundtrack and will set you back £17.99 / $24.99 USD. If you pre-order them now, you'll get two bonus Team Fortress 2 items, a wizard hat and a spiky "War Head" helmet to "protect your thought-horde from dragons, sorcery, and other make-believe dangers."

Trine 2 can be played solo, but if it's anything like the original, it'll be much, much more fun in co-op. The three playable archetypes, wizard, warrior and thief have different specialities, and must muddle through the fights and physics puzzles with hastily improvised solutions, many of which would involve the warrior throwing the wizard around while the thief casually grapples past all danger. A new online co-op more will make it easier to play with friends as well. It looks stunning, too. Just check out these Trine 2 screenshots . You'll find a picture of the bonus TF2 items just below.